Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are adding to the family.

Director Ivan Reitman (“Ghostbusters”, “Meatballs”) is reuniting with Schwarzenegger and DeVito for the long-awaited sequel to “Twins”, Deadline reported. The group add Tracy Morgan to their ranks as Schwarzenegger and DeVito’s long-lost sibling. The sequel will appropriately be titled, “Triplets”.

“’Twins’ was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them,” Reitman told the publication. “It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on ‘Coming 2 America’, he got himself booked up heavily.”

“And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we’ll go out and try and put the money together and get it made.”

Reitman credited Schwarzenegger for pushing for a “Twins” sequel.

“I haven’t directed in a couple [of] years, but Arnold kept saying, ‘c’mon, we had such a great time.’ I just called him in Budapest and he’s so excited to see how people respond to the reel as we send it out,” he said. “The initial reaction has been very strong, and how young Arnold and Danny look and how great the chemistry is with Tracy. I had a great time doing the first one, and this is going to be fun.”

The renowned director also shared the film’s premise.

“Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings,” Reitman shared. “They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years.

“It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”