Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Keith Urban introduced a very special guest on stage at his latest concert.

The country music superstar welcomed wife Nicole Kidman to say a few words during Monday night’s Hometown Rising at the Grand Ole Opry.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Shares Racy Photo To Celebrate 15th Anniversary With Keith Urban

The huge benefit show raised much needed funds for people affected by recent floods in Tennessee.

Before performing his final song, Urban told the audience that he’d be donating his guitar for the important cause.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Reveals What Husband Keith Urban Thinks About Her Sex Scenes

“If I could just get my wife to put her autograph on it too,” he mused, before Kidman made her way onto the stage.

“I’ve never been on the stage at the Opry, wow!” said the actress.

Watch the moment at 1:37:00.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Cuddles Keith Urban In Sweet New Photo, But Something In The Pic Left Fans Confused

Urban’s guitar was eventually auctioned off for a whopping $75,000 USD.