Taylor Swift is making time for fans during her visit to Belfast.

The singer, 31, travelled to the Northern Ireland city to support longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn as he wraps up filming his latest project, “Conversations With Friends”.

But while there, Swift tried out a few local restaurants during her visit and even posed for photographs with the fans and staffers she met along the way.

First, she dropped by Shu Restaurant.

“On Thursday evening we had the pleasure of serving Taylor Swift!” the restaurant wrote to their Instagram page. “Taylor was so lovely and really is a beautiful person inside and out and she kindly agreed to get photos with all our staff!”

And on Friday, Swift sipped a margarita at the local cocktail bar, The Tipsy Bird.

“We have some news. Big news actually. The one and only @taylorswift graced us with her presence last Friday night,” the bar wrote on Instagram. “Taylor was here to support her boyfriend Joe who has just wrapped up filming the TV series ‘Conversations with Friends’.”

Adding, “We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team.”

During her visit on Friday, Swift enjoyed the musical stylings of local musician Tiernán Heffron.

Heffron shared a selfie with the “August” singer to his own Instagram page, writing, “It’s not everyday @taylorswift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three hour set. She was the most lovely person! She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come.”

“Conversations With Friends” is the television adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name. The series is expected to hit Hulu in 2022.