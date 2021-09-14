Andy Cohen spilled some tea about the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion during a recent edition of his SiriusXM radio show on his Radio Andy channel.

Discussing the reunion, which recently taped, Cohen dished about Erika Jayne, who’s caught up in the midst of husband Tom Girardi’s bankruptcy case, in which the lawyer is accused of embezzling money his law firm won in a settlement on behalf of the survivors of an airline crash to fund the couple’s “extravagant lifestyle.” Jayne and Girardi are in the midst of divorcing, while she’s being sued for $25.5 million by the trustee in the bankruptcy case.

According to Cohen, the Jayne-Girardi scandal is a major part of the season 11 reunion special.

“Well, the drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved, you know, all the ladies,” Cohen said.

“I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day. And then, I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on,” he added.

Asked about how forthcoming Jayne was, Cohen replied, “She answers everything. I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I’ll tell you if it was discussed.”

Cohen confirmed that Jayne discussed the embezzlement lawsuit, in addition to her husband’s health issues and allegations he cheated on her.

“[I] want to point out, she has not been charged with a crime,” Cohen noted, adding that they “spoke about” potential consequences.

Meanwhile, Cohen also revealed that other highlights from the reunion included Garcelle Beauvais clashing with Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna getting candid about daughter Amelia Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick, ex of Kourtney Kardashian.

“I will tell you this, which I loved. There were no walk-offs, which I loved,” Cohen teased. “And Lisa Rinna was commenting at the end. She said, ‘You know what? Everybody sat there and took it today.’ And it was true. Everybody faced the music. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it.”