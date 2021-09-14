Ed Sheeran is getting real about what award shows and their after parties are really like.

In a new candid interview with Audacy’s “The Julia Show” following Sunday night’s MTV VMAs, the “Shiver” singer, 30, said, “The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere.”

Continuing about award shows, he said, “All the artists are sweet people, but they’re like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye.”

But Sheeran expressed its not just the VMAs,

“It’s nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it’s at all the other awards shows [too]; Billboards, GRAMMYs… AMAs…” he said. “It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that.”

He added, “In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it’s just sort of a good night out.”

“People get the same feeling as me at those award shows. I’ve spoke to people and they’re like, ‘I just felt really depressed afterwards.’ The atmosphere is just not nice… It’s a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there. I always walk away feeling sad and I don’t like it.”

As for the after parties, they’re just as bad, according to Sheeran.

“The after parties, again… it’s not just musicians. It’s musicians, all their entourages, then you got influencers and blah blah blah.”