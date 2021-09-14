More than 20 years later, Gabrielle Union is looking back at her “Bring It On” character.

Speaking to “Good Morning America”, Union confessed she wishes she didn’t “muzzle” her 2000 character Isis.

“I do think it was a mistake. I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in ‘Bring It On’, and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road because I felt like that would make her be appropriate, the right kind of Black girl,” Union said.

She continued, “Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry and I muzzled her.”

The You Got Anything Stonger? author, who writes a letter to her character in the book apologizing, went on to explain what she would have changed, including “full humanity.”

“Part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed,” Union said. “When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger. I had muzzled her and made her this gracious, decent leader and I was still a villain in that movie. I did all that shape-shifting for a character, and then I realized I was doing that to myself too. I wasn’t allowing myself the full range of my humanity.”

Union’s autobiography You Got Anything Stronger? is out now.