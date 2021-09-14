A crew member on an upcoming Netflix comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg has been hospitalized after suffering a serious accident on the set.

According to Deadline, the accident occurred Tuesday morning on the set of “Me Time”, currently filming at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told the outlet that the LAFD responded to a 911 call at 7:04 a.m., reporting that an unidentified member of the crew had taken a “long fall,” and was was taken by ambulance to a trauma centre.

“According to sources, the accident occurred at Stage 12 on the lot and the person — believed to be a male stage technician in his 30s — fell from the grid above the stage which was as high as 30 feet,” Deadline reports. “The condition of the person, who is receiving medical attention, is unknown.”

People offered more detail, with Humphery estimating the fall to be “60 to 80 feet.”

Humphrey told People that the man “was pulseless” and not breathing at the time EMTs arrived at the set, revealing his “massive trauma” included “hemorrhaging” and “fractured legs and arms.”

Added Humphrey: “Medics were amazingly able to restore his heartbeat, restore his breathing and able to restore his pulse. He has a fighting chance of survival.”