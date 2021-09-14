Click to share this via email

Actress and activist Angelina Jolie walks through the Capitol after meeting with Senate Democratic leadership about the future of the Violence Against Women Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

Angelina Jolie took time out of her Washington D.C. visit to thank officers who stood up against rioters during the Jan. 6 siege.

The “Eternals” actress met with Officer Harry Dunn and others according to NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin.

“Angelina Jolie greeted several officers who defended the Capitol on January 6, including Harry Dunn. She thanked him for his service,” Tsirkin wrote on Twitter.

Jolie also met with Sen. Chuck Schumer to discuss the Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA).

In a statement from Jolie to Deadline, she said: “I’m in DC leading up to the VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights. I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements. I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with Senators, especially focused on provisions for children’s health.”

Angelina Jolie meets with Senate Democratic leadership about the future of the Violence Against Women Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/CPImages

VAWA was signed in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and provides “provisions for federal level prosecution of interstate domestic violence and sexual assault crimes, as well as support for shelters, rape crisis centers and community organizations.”

However, it expired in 2019.

Jolie wants to see the provisions back in place to help children during domestic violence.

As special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie has long fought for human rights across the globe, recently raising attention for women and children in Afghanistan.