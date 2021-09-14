Victory Brinker is proving what she’s got.

The young star, 9, took to the “America’s Got Talent” stage on Tuesday to perform “O Mio Babbino Caro” during the final round of competition.

“Tonight you were in a different league to any other live show, live performance you’ve done so far,” Simon Cowell told her. “You have something special about you. You’re an absolute star.”

Heidi Klum added, “I love you so much! You look like a winner, you sound like a winner, and honestly, you could have not done any better. You are perfection.”

Brinker started singing at 3-years-old, turning to opera at 5 since she was told it was the hardest to learn.

She auditioned for the talent show with her rendition of “Juliette’s Waltz”– earning the golden buzzer from host Terry Crews and judges Sofia Vergara, Klum, Howie Mandel and Cowell.

Viewers will find out who wins “AGT” and takes home the $1 million prize on Wednesday, Aug. 15.