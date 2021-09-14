Louis Armstrong’s signature song “What a Wonderful World” has been performed by countless singers over the years, but it’s safe to say that Jimmie Herrod managed to put a whole new spin on the classic tune in his performance for the “America’s Got Talent” finals on Tuesday.

Taking to the stage for the first night of the season’s two-part finale (concluding on Wednesday), Herrod used his soaring multi-octave range to stunning effect to reinvent the beloved song and make it his own.

At the song’s conclusion, he hit a high note that he sustained dramatically, bringing the entire audience and judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell to their feet.

“I am so proud of you,” Vergara told him.

“I think there are no words to describe your voice,” added Mandel. “You can take any classic song and make it your own because you are a classic. I’ve never heard a voice more pure.”

Cowell praised Herrod’s “big, powerful diva note” at the song’s end, putting the fan-favourite singer in a formidable position as the season draws to a close.

The 16th winner of “America’s Got Talent” will be crowned in Wednesday night’s season finale.