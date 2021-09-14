Brooke Simpson gave her final “America’s Got Talent” performance her all.

Simpson took to the final to perform a cover of “White Flag” by Bishop Briggs as flames went up around the stage.

Simpson was pitch perfect, earning a standing ovation.

“You are the perfect example of someone coming to the finals and raising the bar,” judge Sofia Vergara said. “It was spectacular and it was my favourite that you’ve done.”

Simon Cowell added, “That’s why we love you, Brooke, because every time you come on this stage, you give us every ounce of your talent, your soul. I think you’re an amazing person, an amazing role model. And after that performance… you’ve given yourself a shot of winning this now.”

“You are on fire,” said Howie Mandel agreed.

Viewers will find out who wins “AGT” and takes home the $1 million prize on Wednesday, Aug. 15.