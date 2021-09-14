Jordana Brewster is “soon to be JBM”.

On Tuesday, the “Fast And The Furious” star announced she is engaged to ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit.

“❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️,” she captioned a picture of them snuggled up on a beach as her ring sparkled in the sun.

RELATED: Jordana Brewster Opens Up About Being Told To Lose Weight For A Role: ‘I Would Carry That For Years’

Brewster was previously married to Andrew Form for 13 years. The two split in 2020 and share sons Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8.

The actress revealed in an essay for Glamour that she and Morfit met earlier when they were both married to other people.

“Most of why my marriage didn’t work was not my ex-husband’s fault,” Brewster said, stating work as one of the reasons they grew apart. “So, toward the beginning of the pandemic, Andrew and I decided to separate. The combination of being apart for most of the year for many years and growing apart emotionally took its toll.”

RELATED: Jordana Brewster ‘Never Got To Tell’ Late ‘Fast Saga’ Co-Star Paul Walker She Had A Crush On Him

Four years later and four days after her split from Form, Brewster and Morfit met up again in San Francisco.

“When I landed, Mason was at the bottom of the escalator, holding a sign with my name on it. My heart was fluttering like a hummingbird. I felt at once super panicked but also strangely grounded,” she wrote.

“During a time when the world avoided all contact, when it was mandated that everyone stay six feet apart, Mason and I blended into each other. I thought, Please kiss me. And he did.”