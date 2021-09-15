Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Nicki Minaj and her tweet about her cousin’s friend and the COVID-19 vaccine that’s been doing the rounds online during his show Tuesday.

Minaj had everybody talking Monday after telling fans how she would not be attending the Met Gala because she’s not yet had the vaccine.

She went on to post:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The likes of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and more were among those responding to Minaj’s tweet, urging her to not spread false information.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Says She Has Dropped Out Of MTV VMAs

Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!

😍😍😍😍😍😅😂🥴 https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Kimmel then addressed the messages during his monologue, joking of Minaj’s cousin’s friend in Trinidad: “The poor guy’s sitting at home on his couch, TV dinner resting on his nuts, and now he’s famous,” suggesting it was simply a coincidence that he’d had the vaccine and then his testicles became swollen.

The host went on, “By the way, if anyone can track down this friend of Nicki’s cousin, I would really like to talk to him.”

Minaj replied: “He’s willing to talk for the right price. I’m his manager. Call me, Jimmy.”

He’s willing to talk for the right price. I’m his manager. Call me, Jimmy 📱 https://t.co/1ZnnUZPPNZ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

The rapper previously posted:

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021