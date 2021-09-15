Sixteen-year-old aerialist Aidan Bryant delivered his most dangerous performance yet on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” finale.

The teen, who stole his grandmother’s sheet to teach himself aerial acrobatics after watching Pink in concert, performed to “Caught In The Fire”, with flames surrounding him as he showcased a series of impressive moves.

Bryant impressed judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel so much that Cowell stood atop the table.

Cowell gushed, “I did that [stood on the desk] because I don’t think a standing ovation was big enough for what that was. You are unbelievably talented… 16 years old, every week you risk your life.

“Your creativity is off the chart. This was honestly one of the best live performances I’ve ever seen.”

Klum added, “I’m just so proud of you and what you have accomplished. You had this dream and you went for it. You trained so hard, and here you are.”

Vergara mentioned how impressive it was that he’d come so far, telling Bryant: “You are spectacular!”

Mandel, however, insisted he liked his last routine better but said they were both “brilliant.”

