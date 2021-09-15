Kendall Jenner has some tough competition for the affections of boyfriend Devin Booker.

The supermodel chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” and was asked by the host about her 18 nieces and nephews (there are two more on the way!)

She admitted she always wants to be “the cool aunt and liked by all of them,” but Booker sometimes pips her to the post.

“He loves them,” Jenner gushed about the Phoenix Suns star and her family’s kids. “Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I’m jealous sometimes. I’m like, ‘Stop—can you guys not?'” she added of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, 3.

Jenner also talked about her and Booker’s basketball rivalry.

“We were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously, as did I, by the way,” she told Fallon. “I had the ball, and he was guarding me, and it was a whole thing. He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little bit with his nail because he took it a little too seriously.

“It’s pretty much healed now, so you can’t really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for, like, two weeks.”

Jenner and Booker have been romantically linked since April 2020 but only went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day of this year.

Fallon also asked Jenner about how her sister Kylie broke the news to her that she was expecting another baby.

The fashionista explained how she called her while holding up a picture from her sonogram.

“I wasn’t really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited,” Jenner shared. “It’s just a blessing.”

During her appearance on the show, Fallon also put Jenner’s Kardashian knowledge to the test by having her identify which family member said which quote.