Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among this year’s Time magazine top 100 most influential of the world.

The publication posted an article referencing an interview with Harry when he was an Apache helicopter gunner years ago, with him wasting no time at all in running to help when there was a bang mid-chat.

The piece was written by José Andrés. Harry and Meghan teamed up with Andrés to build community centres around the world, focusing on feeding the hungry after major disasters. A part of the piece reads, “Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent.”

Credit: Time

“That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are. They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production.

“Hand in hand with non-profit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

Introducing the 2021 #TIME100 featuring the 100 most influential people of the year https://t.co/NEApPrOrN0 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

Harry and Meghan also wrote a piece praising the director-general of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The piece reads, “As the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organization… Okonjo-Iweala took on the role of director-general this March at a watershed moment for our global health and well-being.

“Okonjo-Iweala has shown us that to end the pandemic, we must work together to equip every nation with equitable vaccine access. Our conversations with her have been as informative as they are energizing. This is partly because, despite the challenges, she knows how to get things done—even between those who don’t always agree—and does so with grace and a smile that warms the coldest of rooms.”

The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, join stars Naomi Osaka, Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish, Simone Biles, and more on the prestigious list.