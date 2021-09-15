Tiffany Haddish is all about the love scenes after taking Oscar Isaac for a spin.

Haddish and Isaac star in the new crime-drama film “The Card Counter”, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival to strong reviews ahead of its Sept. 10 wide release. The comedian dishes on their characters’ romance on ‘Ellen’.

“Yeah, I had to do a love scene,” Haddish tells host DeGeneres. “I liked it. I’m a method actress. We didn’t actually ‘do it’ do it.

“Oscar comes up and says, ‘I want to apologize if I make you feel uncomfortable in any way, but you know the body does what the body does.’ I said, ‘I want to apologize if I make you feel uncomfortable because I’ma hump you back. I’ma hump you. Just know that.’ He’s fine!”

DeGeneres follows up by asking Haddish which other actors she would like to perform love scenes with.

“Now that I know I can do love scenes, I wouldn’t mind doing one with Michael B. Jordan or Jim Carrey,” she replies. “I would do one with Jim Carrey. You know, I’m eclectic. I’ll do one with Common. That would be nice. We do it sometimes. We practise.”

Haddish and Common confirmed their relationship in August.