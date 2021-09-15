Sharon Osbourne opened up about her marriage of almost 40 years with husband Ozzy in a tell-all chat with “DailyMailTV”, detailing how their arguments would come to blows.

“Our fights were legendary. We would beat the s**t out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”

The couple, who have faced numerous health problems over the years with Sharon battling cancer and Ozzy recently announcing his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, are now working together on a biopic.

“It’s a movie about Ozzy’s and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship,” Sharon explained.

“All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it’s a love story.

“People are going to watch it go, ‘This isn’t allowed. They shouldn’t behave that way and put it on film,’ but [we’re] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile.”

Sharon first met Ozzy in 1970 when she was 18 years old through her father Don Arden, who managed Ozzy’s band Black Sabbath at the time.

The pair married in 1982, later welcoming three children: daughters Aimee and Kelly and son Jack.