Rachel Zegler as Maria in 20th Century Studios’ WEST SIDE STORY

The official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of “West Side Story” is making musical theatre fans “feel pretty” excited.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler portray star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria in the hotly anticipated movie, which is set to hit theatres on Dec. 10.

“West Side Story”. Photo: Getty Images

Newcomer Zegler sings “Tonight” in the action-packed trailer from Disney and 20th Century Studios.

“West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.

Mike Faist as Riff in 20th Century Studios’ WEST SIDE STORY. Photo: 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved

It was adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, and Maddie Ziegler also feature in the remake.