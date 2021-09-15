JoJo Siwa has a bone to pick with Nickelodeon over the impending continuation of “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour”.

Nickelodeon is set to resume Siwa’s tour on Jan. 13, 2022, after it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour supports her two non-holiday projects, D.R.E.A.M. The Music and Celebrate.

Siwa, 18, was allegedly informed that she will not be permitted to perform songs from Nickelodeon’s new movie “The J Team” on tour. Not only does Siwa star as a fictional version of herself in “The J Team” but she is also one of the film’s executive producers.

“I go out on tour in January,” the singer wrote Tuesday night on Twitter. “My movie musical was just released (with six new original songs).

There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not. — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) September 15, 2021

“Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

Siwa accused the network of not treating her like a human being.

“There is no reason that this music should not be included,” Siwa asserted in a followup tweet. “Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not.”

Nickelodeon has not publicly responded to Siwa as of this writing. ET Canada has reached out to Nickelodeon for comment.