Jerry O’Connell discusses joining “The Talk” in the aftermath of drama involving former co-host Sharon Osbourne.

The actor called into SiriusXM’s “Bevelations” to speak about season 12 of the talk show on Tuesday.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar And Jerry O’Connell Reveal They Dated After Going To The Same High School

O’Connell joins Akbar Gbajabiamila as the first-ever permanent male co-hosts. They will work alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth.

“Were you at all concerned about coming into a space after there had been that kind of, uh, a blow-up or kerfuffle or drama?” asked host Bevy Smith.

“Um, yeah, a little bit,” admitted O’Connell. “It’s funny, I didn’t know the exact details of everything that happened. I just sort of remember reading that Sharon Osborne was no longer on ‘The Talk’ and then I was literally on there.”

Comparing the new role with meeting his wife after she had recently got a divorce, the “Stand By Me” star continued, “I was a rebound guide. And I’ll tell you, being that rebound guy is fun. You can do no wrong.”

RELATED: Corey Feldman And Jerry O’Connell Reflect On 35th Anniversary Of ‘Stand by Me’ (Exclusive)

“It put me in a great position coming into a relationship with my wife, because I was just like the fun new boyfriend and coming in here right after Sharon Osbourne left, I could tell there was like, there was trauma with this group, you know, they were, they were shook, they were shooketh.”

RELATED: Proud Parents Jerry O’Connell & Rebecca Romijn Celebrate 12-Year-Old Twins Starting 7th Grade

He added, “I came in and I was like, ‘Hey guys, I don’t know anything about that. Like, let’s just have a good time.’”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.