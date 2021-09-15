Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with those who supported the U.K.'s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton.

Kate Middleton thanked those who helped evacuate people in Afghanistan last month during her return to public duties following a summer break Wednesday.

Kate thanked those involved in Operation Pitting, the largest humanitarian aid operation for over 70 years, which saw 15,000 people flown out of Kabul in August amid the Taliban takeover.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands in the fuselage of an RAF C17 Globemaster as she meets those who supported the U.K.’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets those who supported the U.K.’s evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, U.K., where she met servicemen and women, along with air crew and medics, civilians and volunteers, and those who provided key supplies.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Have Exactly What It Takes To Lead A Modern Monarchy, Says Former Secretary

Thank you to all the incredible people involved in #OperationPitting, the largest humanitarian aid operation for over 70 years, which saw 15,000 people flown out of Kabul in August by the @RoyalAirForce. pic.twitter.com/KItVqyQZB5 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2021

She paid a visit to one of the huge C17 Globemaster transporter planes that was used in the evacuation.

Watch: Princess Kate emerges from one of the aircraft that was flown in the mammoth evacuation effort to bring people out of Afghanistan last month pic.twitter.com/nUXBZu5HLv — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 15, 2021

According to People, around 850 of the 15,000 evacuees taken out of Kabul airport within the two-week timeframe arrived at the Brize Norton airbase.

Kate’s appearance comes after it was revealed earlier this month that the Duke of Cambridge “personally intervened” to help an officer he knew from Sandhurst get out of Afghanistan, according to the Telegraph.

Wednesday’s engagement marked the first time Kate had been seen on a public outing since attending Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 final more than two months ago.