Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paris Hilton praised Britney Spears for landing a spot on the 2021 Time 100 Most Influential People list.

Spears’ friend Hilton wrote a sweet personal essay about the musician amid the ongoing #FreeBritney movement and her conservatorship battle.

Hilton wrote, “When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She’s iconic. A legend.

“When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving, and cruel.”

Credit: Time

RELATED: Monica Lewinsky On How Britney Spears Was Treated By The Media: ‘I Made a Mistake, Britney Didn’t’

The “Simple Life” star continued, “Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar.

“So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever.”

During her shocking conservatorship testimony back in June, Spears, who is now engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, explained how she wasn’t allowed to get married or have a baby.

Her father Jamie Spears has since filed court documents to end her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears joins stars including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Naomi Osaka, Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish, Simone Biles, and many more on the prestigious Time 100 list.