Shannen Doherty is opening up about living through her stage four cancer battle.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress, 50, chatted about her own battle during a virtual panel for her upcoming Lifetime movie “List Of A Lifetime”, revealing cancer is just a “part of life at this point.”

Doherty’s role in “List Of A Lifetime” hits close to home as the film follows a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

RELATED: Shannen Doherty Says She’s ‘Done’ With Botox And Fillers: ‘My Face Reflects My Life’

“I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life… to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active,” she told reporters, according to People.

“My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer,” Doherty, who has been married to Kurt Iswarienko since 2011, continued. “I never really complain. I don’t really talk about it. It’s part of life at this point.”

Of “List Of A Lifetime”, which also stars Kelly Hu and Sylvia Kwan, Doherty says it’s “the first acting thing I’ve done about cancer.”

RELATED: Randy Spelling Talks Parties With Michael Jackson, Wrestling With Shannen Doherty & More

“I didn’t have to give anybody advice because [of director Roxy Shih] and these beautiful ladies who did such a beautiful job with their own preparation process,” Doherty said of her costars. “We all showed up and honestly… this was truly an unbelievable pleasure to be a part of, and I was blown away every second that I got to work with these amazing ladies.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission two years later, but in 2020 her cancer returned as stage four.