Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Wendy Williams has pushed back the season premiere of her show after contracting COVID-19.

“The Wendy Williams Show” announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, posting that the host had “tested positive for a breakthrough case” and that the show would no longer be airing on September 20.

The message included, “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of the Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th.

“In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

The message comes after the show announced that the 57-year-old was taking a step back amid “some ongoing health issues and was undergoing further evaluations.”

The post also confirmed she wouldn’t be able to complete her upcoming promotional activities.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Reveals New ‘Boyfriend’ On Social Media

In May 2020, Williams announced she would be taking some time off from her talk show to deal with health concerns related to Graves’ disease.

Williams, who was filming her show remotely from her home in New York City amid the pandemic at the time, had been experiencing symptoms of her illness, which she revealed she had in 2018.