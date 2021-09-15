Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kate Hudson’s sons are showing signs of a promising and successful future.

The actress, 42, joined Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night” and gushed about her 10-year-old son, Bingham, who loves to invest in the stock market and her 17-year-old, Ryder, who could end up in the entertainment business just like his famous family.

According to the proud mom, Ryder is fantastic at impressions, particularly of her.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Engaged To Danny Fujikawa: ‘Let’s Go!’

After hearing about Ryder’s hilarious antics, Meyers decided to play one for the audience.

Spoofing Hudson’s love of health, wellness and her athleisure clothing line Fabletics, the clip shows Ryder trolling his mom by sharing some healthy eating tips.

“Hi guys, Kate Hudson here,” Ryder says in the video. “I know you know me because you follow me, I’m so funny.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Throwback From Time On ‘Bride Wars’ Set With Son Ryder

As he makes a “goji berry protein shake,” Ryder explains, “It’s delicious. I give it to my kids. They love it. My whole family loves it.”

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy. The actress is also mom to daughter Rani Rose, 2, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.