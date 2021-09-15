Drew Barrymore is joined by a very special guest for “Drew’s News” on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday.

Barrymore has a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion with Cameron Diaz, with the pair being joined by Ross Mathews to talk about the new dating trend known as “hardballing,” which essentially means acting as the CEO of your own dating life, according to InStyle.

Diaz shares, “There’s a new trend in dating we have to talk about… hardballing… this is the definition of it, it’s when you treat your dating life like you are running your Fortune 500 Company.”

Mathews then explains how he has a girlfriend who keeps complaining about how guys keep leaving her, before he questioned what she was doing on date one. She then proceeded to tell him she was asking if they want kids or not.

Diaz replies, “So she was a natural hardballer from the beginning because she is like ‘this is what I want, are you in? No?’ So she shouldn’t be looking at it that they are leaving her she should be going, ‘You know what you don’t add up to me, you’re not at my place,’ but that’s okay, that’s okay. Then you at least know that we are not in the same place and I think that’s what dating is all about.”

Mathews adds, “I think it’s important to know what you want and if you see it hold onto it and if you find something that’s not for you don’t be afraid to move on, don’t be afraid to leap onto the unknown because you’ll find what you need eventually,” as Diaz responds: “And mostly if the other person is not holding onto you, let go of them.”

Barrymore says, “That might be my favourite piece of advice that came out of this.”

Barrymore also revisits the first “Drew’s News” segment she ever filmed with Diaz for her sales tape for the show.

The “50 First Dates” actress shares, “Poo Poo I want to dedicate this segment to you. When I was trying to, let’s face it, it was an audition and I really felt strongly about this particular segment, it was very personal for me but to convince everybody of this idea I had to put it in the sales tape and sell this segment.

“I’m going to take you back to that audition sales tape, let’s look back at the very first ‘Drew’s News’ in history…” before playing a tape of them discussing how she doesn’t like hiking with Diaz because of her long Great Dane-like legs.

Diaz and Barrymore’s reunion comes after Barrymore posted a snap of the pair on Instagram, sharing:

