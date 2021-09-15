The anticipation surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” continues to grow, especially after its Canadian premiere at TIFF.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the esteemed director reveals why he’s so “at peace” with the movie and why he’s looking forward to sharing it with the world.

“Frankly, it’s like it’s a fantastic novel, the novel is a masterpiece,” he gushes. “It was an incredible privilege to have the chance to try to bring it to the big screen. I’m proud of the movie.”

The feature adaptation of Frank Hebert’s science-fiction novel also features an all-star cast, including Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson.

“The first day of shooting, suddenly the character appears in front of a camera,” he says of seeing Ferguson transform into Lady Jessica. “It’s always a very big pleasure and a delicate moment when you see that that coming to life, it’s always very moving.”

“She had a big challenge on our shoulder that character is multilayered, but it was really a joy and a privilege to work with her. I mean, she’s a tremendous, great artist,” Villeneuve adds.

Another person who loved Ferguson’s role in “Dune” was her teenage son.

“He just loved the film. He doesn’t know anything about the movie,” Ferguson tells us. “He’s 14-years-old. I asked for a second screening. It was such an immensely cool feeling watching him. And he was sitting there looking at me all the time.”

Although the 37-year-old assured Patel that she doesn’t always go for “badass roles” in movies, she does embrace them.

“I think also why we love Jessica is the fact that I got to tap in on enormous vulnerability, an enormous fear, and the fact that she’s just even though she’s this incredibly powerful woman,” she adds about her character.

The French Canadian director also had kind words to say about Chalamet, who portrays Paul Atreides — the son of a notable family given the task of protecting the most vital element in the galaxy — in the film.

“He’s kind of exorcist in front of the camera where you feel that there’s a force behind him that suddenly comes to the surface. I was dancing behind the camera. I think I had tears in my eyes,” he says of the 25-year-old’s performance.

Although “Dune” isn’t set to hit theatres until Oct. 22, a sequel is already in the works.

“The thing is that those movies always require a certain amount of prep. Let’s say that in a perfect world, we could be ready to shoot in 2022,” Villeneuve shares.