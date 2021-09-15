Elsa Hosk is defending herself against the trolls on Instagram claiming one of her recent posts featured “child pornography.”

On Wednesday, the former Victora’s Secret model, 32, took to her Instagram story, writing a lengthy response to the “sick” commenters who reported the photography and made the claims.

The photo in question featured a nude Hosk holding her 7-month-old daughter, Tuulikki.

“Wow. Posting a picture where I’m with my baby naked is not child pornography. It’s a normal thing,” Hosk began.

“If some sick person on the Internet thinks it’s porn that’s that person’s [sic] problem not mine,” she continued. “I refuse to live my life according to or in fear of sick people on the Internet. I don’t live in that fear.”

The stunner later called “skin to skin” her “favourite thing.”

“Growing up in Sweden I was naked ALL the time, at beaches, at home, in public… it was so natural to us and we were not taught that our bodies were something you had to hide away in fear of what strangers might think,” Hosk continued. “I think it created a very healthy relationship to nudity and to my own body.”

“I never felt weird about being naked,” she added.

Hosk concluded her spot with, “If you think it’s porn or a ‘thirst trap’ shame on you, not shame on me. I respect anyone’s choice what they do with their bodies or what the [sic] choose to post or not post. Don’t worry about the safety of my baby, she is right where she belongs, literally naked in my arms.”

Hosk and her boyfriend Tom Daly welcomed little Tuulikki in February.