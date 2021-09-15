Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde have teamed up for their first-ever duet.

The country powerhouses join forces for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”, where they play two women who learn they’re both in a committed relationship with the same man.

“You never had a ring on / So I never thought to ask / But then last night, I saw a message on his phone / Said, ‘Hey, babe, what time you coming home?'” sings McBryde in the opening verse, before Pearce joins for the powerful chorus: “I never wanted to be that girl / I never wanted to hate myself / I thought this kind of lonely only happens to somebody else / Being the other one when there’s another one / God this feels like hell / I thought I knew who I was / But it’s getting hard to tell / I never wanted to be that girl.”

“Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them,” Pearce explains. “You never see it coming, but there’s always an explanation. You know, who’d ever want to think that way about someone they love. Why would you? And so, that’s where this song started: the things you don’t see, because you’d never look.”

On working with the “One Night Standards” singer, Pearce gushes: “Ashley is such a great drop-into-the-moment writer, she was able to bring that reality bomb truth to what we were doing. She’s fearless, and she understands human nature in a way that let us both really write to the hurt of realizing we’ve been lied to by someone we’re intimate with.”

McBryde adds: “Carly isn’t afraid to face the less potable subjects. As a writer she’s willing to get in there and get very honest. Writing this song together with Shane strengthened our friendship and taught us more about one another and ourselves. Seriously, nobody wants to be the other woman. And when you find you are … damn. It’s such a gut punch.”

Written by Pearce, McBryde, and co-producer Shane McAnally, the song is the third track off 29: Written In Stone, which further expands Pearce’s CMA Award-nominated album 29.

The original project featured her hits like “Next Girl”, “Should’ve Known Better”, and “Show Me Around”, a touching tribute to her late producer, busbee.

29: Written In Stone, which arrives on Friday, features eight new songs, including “It’s in a Pawnshop Next to the Laundromat”, “What He Didn’t Do”, “Miss Loretta”, and many more.