There are no days off for Alan Ruck.

Eagle-eyed viewers in attendance did a double-take during U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to California on Tuesday. Specifically, journalists who spotted veteran actor Alan Ruck (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, ‘Succession”, “The Exorcist”) driving the motorcade’s press van.

He said someone asked him if he wanted to drive in a Presidential motorcade and he figured why not. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) September 14, 2021

“Here’s one for you. The driver of our press van is actor Alan Ruck. Cameron from Ferris Bueller/Connor Roy from Succession. I said, ‘you sound just like the actor Alan Ruck’ Looks like there’s a reason. Super nice guy, got a kick out of running all the red lights,” Fox News White House Producer Pat Ward tweeted on Tuesday.

“He said someone asked him if he wanted to drive in a Presidential motorcade and he figured why not.”

Ward’s tweet was confirmed by Reuters reporter Steve Holland.

“Alan Ruck handled his driving of press van 1 in the Biden motorcade very capably,” Holland tweeted the same day.

An official told People how the moment came together.

Alan Ruck handled his driving of press van 1 in the Biden motorcade very capably pic.twitter.com/TlPgLSPZSH — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) September 14, 2021

“The press lead on the White House’s volunteer advance staff is friends with Ruck, which helps explain how he landed the gig of ferrying reporters on Tuesday,” the publication wrote.

Ruck most recently appeared in the slash comedy “Freaky” alongside Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.