Jurnee Smollett is remembering her late “Lovecraft Country” co-star Michael K. Williams.

In an emotional Instagram post shared Wednesday, the actress penned a sweet tribute to honour the actor’s legacy.

Williams died earlier this month at the age of 54.

“My brother, my heart hurts so,” Smollett captioned a series of photos of herself and Williams on set together. “A part of my brain refuses to accept it… s**tty part of grief, it goes in stages.”

“For me, it started with denial,” she continued. “When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went, ‘Hell naw, that’s not true, let me call Michael.’ And I called him. I called him over and over until my brain said, ‘Stop, he’s gone.’ I couldn’t breathe. Taken a while for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in L.A. for the Emmys.”

Smollett’s post comes after Williams was laid to rest Wednesday morning at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Pennsylvania.

This year, Williams was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Montrose Freeman in “Lovecraft Country”. The awards are set to take later this month.

Smollett, who is mom to 4-year-old son Hunter, continued, “He was supposed to see how big Hunter is. We were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead, our brother was laid to rest today. I still can’t make sense of it. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it.”