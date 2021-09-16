Click to share this via email

Sigourney Weaver is excited to be stepping back into her role as Dana Barrett in “Ghostbusters Afterlife”.

The actress originally played the character in the first “Ghostbusters” film, which hit theatres 37 years ago.

While visiting ET Canada’s Festival Central Lounge at the Shangri-La in Toronto, Weaver reflected on the lasting legacy of the iconic comedy.

“We just wanted to make a wonderful film,” she shared. “In those days you didn’t really make sequels.”

Discussing the hotly anticipated sequel, she continued, “It’s full of heart. It’s very funny. It’s very charming. And it will surprise everybody. It’s just a glorious film.”

The actress also shared her excitement ahead of returning to the movie theatre to watch the TIFF premiere of her new film, “The Good House”.

“As much as I’ve appreciated having good entertainment at home during the last 18 months, it’s exciting to be in a theatre with fellow human beings,” she said.

However, Weaver isn’t a fan of rewatching her own work.

She added, “Frankly, I don’t sit around watching things I’ve done. I have some of the movies, but my daughter had to see ‘Alien’ at someone else’s house when she was 12 or something like that.”