“The Bodyguard” is the latest classic film to get a reboot and fans aren’t sure what to think.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has enlisted Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, to write the retelling of the iconic Whitney Houston film.

The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner and featured the show-stopping hit “And I Will Always Love You”. The original film made more than $400 million at the worldwide box office. The soundtrack is still considered the bestselling movie soundtracks of all time.

After the news hit the Twitterverse, some fans of the original weren’t too happy. Others offered their casting choices.

Variety reports Warner Bros. has planned the remake since 2011 with rumours of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B starring.

No cast has been set for López’s script at this stage.