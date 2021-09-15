“The Bodyguard” is the latest classic film to get a reboot and fans aren’t sure what to think.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has enlisted Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, to write the retelling of the iconic Whitney Houston film.

The new movie will be inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, which starred Houston and Kevin Costner and featured the show-stopping hit “And I Will Always Love You”. The original film made more than $400 million at the worldwide box office. The soundtrack is still considered the bestselling movie soundtracks of all time.

After the news hit the Twitterverse, some fans of the original weren’t too happy. Others offered their casting choices.

Why? There are so many writers and content creators out there with original ideas that need to be funded and seen. We don't need to recreate things like The Bodyguard that had cultural impact and people will watch over and over. (yes this movie had cultural impact fight me) LOL https://t.co/mPfw3F3WOV — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) September 15, 2021

The music/soundtrack is the star of the Bodyguard movie and who’s gonna top prime Whitney Houston? https://t.co/P8l8ln3MB1 — Scotch Hall (@steelthistweet) September 15, 2021

when they announce The Bodyguard remake starring Ariana Grande and Chris Evans accompanied by a full soundtrack by Ariana the absolute COLLAPSE asdhdhdjjjkl 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lLzWBI3Cme — ً (@waynevevo) September 10, 2021

Beyoncé for the The Bodyguard remake would be astonishing musically but people be way to weird when it comes to her. i genuinely don’t think i could live through something like that, especially after Black Is King. — melv (@manizegos) September 15, 2021

In terms of remakes, this one seemed pretty inevitable to me. If done right, "The Bodyguard" could become like "A Star Is Born" where every generation makes their own version of it with entirely new music. https://t.co/XeyWJXHFAC — Alphabet Fascist 🏳️‍🌈 (@MvelaseP) September 15, 2021

& We don’t want it. Not every movie needs a damn remake especially one as good as The Bodyguard. https://t.co/l0D2U46fyH — 1963 (@hourlywhitney) September 15, 2021

Variety reports Warner Bros. has planned the remake since 2011 with rumours of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B starring.

No cast has been set for López’s script at this stage.