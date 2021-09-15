Halle Berry has a lot in common with her character in “Bruised”, despite what others might think.

In a new interview with The New York Times to promote the upcoming film, which she stars in and directs, the Oscar-winning actress, 55, opened up about the similar “hardships” she and her character have faced in their lives.

According to Berry, who plays martial arts fighter Jackie Justice, she “loved” the film “because fighting is something that I just know so much about on a personal level and on a career level. I understand what it is to fight and not be heard… I understand the trauma of life that makes one want to fight, need to fight, have to fight.”

“This is another battle I fought my whole life,” Berry continued. “That because I look a certain way that I’ve been spared any hardship. I’ve had loss and pain and a lot of hurt in my life. I’ve had abuse in my life… I get really frustrated when people think because I look a certain way that I haven’t had any of those real-life experiences because I absolutely have.”

Berry previously opened up about being a “victim of domestic violence” during the 2015 unite4:humunity gala, as per E! News, telling the audience, “I wasn’t married to a man that beat me up, but my mother was.”

“Bruised” hits big screens on Nov. 17.