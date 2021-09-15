Gabrielle Union is opening up about her private life with Dwyane Wade.

In her new book, You Got Anything Stronger?, Union addressed how before her wedding to Wade, while the couple were on a break in 2013, he welcomed a son, Xavier with Aja Metoyer.

Wade and Union got engaged later that same year.

The “Bring It On” actress admitted that she and Wade “were in a much better place” but it stung when he told her that Metoyer was expecting.

“To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience,” she writes, as per E! News. “I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters.”

Union was dealing with her own infertility issues as she dealt with adenomyosis, but Wade told her,”As much as we want this baby, I want you…We’ve lost too much in our relationship for me to be okay with encouraging you to do one more thing to your body and your soul.”

“The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily—while I was unable to—left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind,” she added. “We gathered what we could to slowly remake me into something new. There was no way to disguise where I’d been glued back together.”

“So much of what made the decision so difficult was that if I didn’t submit to a surrogacy, then I was convinced I needed to let Dwyane go,” Union said. “Even if he didn’t want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted. But I loved him.”

She continued, “Each day, he had worked to be forgiven, and I had chosen to love him and forgive him. And part of this journey of making peace with our love is also making peace with ourselves.”

The couple welcomed daughter Kaavia James, 2, in 2018 through a surrogate.

Wade is also dad to Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14 and his adopted nephew Dahveon Morris, 20.

“I can never know if my failure to carry a child put a ceiling on the love my husband has for me. Yes, I am Baby Mama number three, a label that is supposed to be an insult,” Union added.

“If I am telling the fullness of our stories, of our three lives together, I must tell the truths I live with. I have learned that you can be honest and loving at the same time.”

Union’s autobiography You Got Anything Stronger is out now.