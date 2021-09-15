Jon Stewart said goodbye to “The Daily Show” in 2015 after a 16-year run that successfully mended the late-night talk format with biting political discourse.

Now, Stewart is poised to return to the small screen with his new project, “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, described as “a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep dive on the issues affecting us most.” Stewart will speak with the people who are impacted by that particular issue, as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact, and together will discuss a more productive path towards action.

Stewart opened up about the intentions behind the new show during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining that the new project originated from “the same things that animated ‘The Daily Show’.”

According to Stewart, “I felt like the experiences that I’d had on ‘The Daily Show’ combined with the experiences I’d had in D.C. enlightened me in a way that maybe I hadn’t been aware of previously. And it’s still just a TV show, but I was so struck by how the most seemingly obvious, simple things got derailed by the systems that are put in place to actually get them done. I’d been so taken by the people on the ground, putting in the manual labour to get incremental improvement in systems that are not designed for their input, and I thought, “Is there some way of exposing that?” Like, why is it so f**king hard? I guess the show could be called, ‘Why is it so f**king hard?’.”

During the interview, Stewart also got candid about why he left “The Daily Show”, explaining his exit was “for a reason.”