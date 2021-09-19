“The Bachelor” has a new star.

According to Variety, Clayton Echard has been cast in the upcoming 26th season of the beloved reality dating show.

E! News was the first to report the news, sharing pictures revealing that production is currently underway. Echard was spotted a film crew filming promos for the upcoming season.

RELATED: Pieper James Responds After Bachelor Nation Slam Her And Brendan Morais Over Shock ‘BiP’ Relationship Reveal

While ABC has yet to confirm the news, Echard seemingly did when he was spotted filming scenes for the new season in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri.

“I’m excited. I’m also very, very nervous,” Clayton told a small crowd, according to video obtained by a local news report from Fox 2 Now. “I’m looking to find my person.”

Eureka mayor Sean Flower also seemed to confirm Echard’s casting when he shared a Facebook post about about the shoot.

“Eureka native Clayton Echard, the next Bachelor, and a film crew from the show will be on location in downtown Eureka today around 3:00,” Flower. “Eureka folks are welcome to come down to wish him good luck on the show and watch the shoot.”

Echard is a fresh face in Bachelor nation, reportedly set to make his debut during Michelle Young’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette”.

According to the network, Echard is a 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative who is also a former freestyle rapper and collegiate football player.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Corinne Olympios And Vincent Fratantoni Split After Nearly Two Years Together

“The Bachelor” typically premieres in January, just after the new year, but insiders told Variety that production is starting this month.

If the reports are true and Echard is the new Bachelor, he won’t be officially announced until Young’s season is almost over.

Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres on Oct. 19.