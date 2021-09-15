Click to share this via email

“The Bachelor” has a new star.

According to Variety, Clayton Echard has been cast in the upcoming 26th season of the beloved reality dating show.

E! News was the first to report the news, sharing pictures revealing that production is currently underway. Echard was spotted a film crew filming promos for the upcoming season.

ABC has yet to confirm the news.

Echard is a fresh face in Bachelor nation, set to make his debut during Michelle Young’s upcoming season of “The Bachelorette”.

According to the network, Echard is a 28-year-old orthopedic sales representative from Eureka, Mo. He is a former freestyle rapper and collegiate football player.

“The Bachelor” typically premieres in January, just after the new year, but insiders told Variety that production is starting this month.

If the reports are true and Echard is the new Bachelor, he won’t be officially announced until Young’s season is almost over.

Young’s season premieres on Oct. 19.