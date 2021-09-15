Click to share this via email

“Drop Dead Diva” has risen from the dead with a gender swapped version from the show’s original creator, Josh Berman.

CBS and Berman are working on “Drop Dead Dave”, Deadline first reported.

The hour long comedy will also see season two director Jamie Babbit return to direct. Babbit recently directed Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building”.

“When shallow, entitled, Gen Z lawyer Dave dies in a freak accident, his soul is transferred into the body of Rita, a successful but complicated Gen X attorney, forcing Dave to live as a woman and navigate an entirely new perspective on life, love and identity,” a synopsis from the outlet reads.

“Drop Dead Diva” ran for six seasons until 2014 on Lifetime and was based on self-centred model Deb who died and finds herself in the body of a plus size attorney Jane.