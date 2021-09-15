Former “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy can now be seen headlining her new series “Kevin Can F**k Himself”, and she opened up about the show’s feminist themes during a recent appearance SiriusXM’s “Signal Boost”.

“It brings up so many issues that we need to talk more about, and it kind of exposes the underlying misogyny and racism and homophobia that we’ve been told to laugh at all of these years because there’s a laugh track, so it must be funny,” Murphy told co-host Jess McIntosh of “Kevin”, in which shows viewers the off-camera desperation of a typical sitcom wife.

“Not only women, but there are a lot of people that are frustrated and angry, and so I knew that a lot of people would hopefully identify with the frustration and anger, but also the hope in my character, and kind of the desire to find something better,” she added.

In another part of the interview, McIntosh asks Murphy what she binge-watched during quarantine while everyone else was watching her on “Schitt’s Creek”.

“My binge list is so embarrassing,” Murphy told McIntosh. “It’s mostly in the reality TV realm. ’90 Day Fiance’ and all the spinoffs. And then most recently, I’ve been on a real ‘Below Deck’ tear — specifically ‘Mediterranean’. So that’s been taking up, like, so many hours of my life. But no regrets!”