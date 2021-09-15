Fans were thrilled when “Manifest” was picked up for one more season after being cancelled by NBC.

When the new season — which will also be its last — debuts, the series will be missing two series regulars.

According to Just Jared, child actor Jack Messina won’t be back as his character, Cal, with Ty Doran returning to play the older version of Cal.

Also not returning is Arthena Karkanis, who played Cal’s mom, Grace Stone; her exit from the show isn’t a surprise to fans, given that the character died at the end of the previous season.

However, the good news for fans is that the rest of the cast will be returning, including Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez and Matt Long.

Last month, Netflix compared it was saving “Manifest” from the rubbish heap of cancellation, announcing it had picked up the show for one final “super-sized” season.