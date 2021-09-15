Ryan Reynolds is lifting the spirits of a fan battling cancer.

Julie Rohr received the message from her fellow Canadian and shared it on Twitter.

“And a message from @VancityReynolds- oh, my goodness gracious my heart feels absolutely ready to explode,” Rohr tweeted.

“I am so overwhelmed and honoured, thank you for your kindness in sending this message. Last night was one of the hardest in my life and today is just coming up roses.”

In the video, Reynolds says, “One of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got here to me in Boston. I wanted to send you lots of love, I know you’re going through it. Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days.”

But Reynolds wasn’t the only star to reach out to Rohr, so did Dan and Eugene Levy.

“On behalf of the cast and crew on ‘Schitt’s Creek’, we are so glad you loved our show, we are so glad it brought you so much joy,” Dan said, before sending her love.

Check out more stars to reach out below: