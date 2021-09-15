Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is lifting the spirits of a fan battling cancer.

Julie Rohr received the message from her fellow Canadian and shared it on Twitter.

“And a message from @VancityReynolds- oh, my goodness gracious my heart feels absolutely ready to explode,” Rohr tweeted.

“I am so overwhelmed and honoured, thank you for your kindness in sending this message. Last night was one of the hardest in my life and today is just coming up roses.”

And a message from @VancityReynolds– oh, my goodness gracious my heart feels absolutely ready to explode. I am so overwhelmed and honoured, thank you for your kindness in sending this message. Last night was one of the hardest in my life and today is just coming up roses! 😭🙌🏼 https://t.co/H2jUcQ7ZSb — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

In the video, Reynolds says, “One of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got here to me in Boston. I wanted to send you lots of love, I know you’re going through it. Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days.”

But Reynolds wasn’t the only star to reach out to Rohr, so did Dan and Eugene Levy.

“On behalf of the cast and crew on ‘Schitt’s Creek’, we are so glad you loved our show, we are so glad it brought you so much joy,” Dan said, before sending her love.

I JUST SAW THIS AND I AM SCREAMING 😭😭🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️❤️@danjlevy & everyone at @SchittsCreek – your show carried me through some dark, dark nights dealing with this disease, and laughter was my medicine. Now, at the end, it still lifts and delights me. THANK YOU for this gift! https://t.co/oR3fzFUBrq — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

All I can do at this point is have tears of joy & be slightly overwhelmed at all of these videos & messages. Hundreds. This one is from man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) Thank you for this, Mr. Levy. Your encouraging words make hospice more tolerable. https://t.co/gABJkwpbiH — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 15, 2021

Check out more stars to reach out below:

I’m totally blown away with these loving videos. I can’t even say what they mean to me. Glennon, “Love Warrior” was an important book in my life; I got a signed copy and read it in a day straight, flying to NYC. (Bawling.) Abby, I’m a big soccer fan/mom, too! Thank you both. https://t.co/rQ6lBhkLp2 — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 14, 2021

This one made me cry. I was over the MOON that @OmarMouallem had arranged for @petermansbridge to be at our @PandemicSchool “grad,” but this personal message means so much to me. Thank you ever so much!! https://t.co/TPZhnNgMGP — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 15, 2021

Yep. True story. Thank you for this, Connor and oilers organization. 🙌🏼 I’m filled with gratitude. https://t.co/bVwK30GYOJ — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 15, 2021

I probably watched this video from @brittlestar five times to laugh and laugh about your thoughts on Dan Levy & Ryan Reynolds 😂 There’s no competition, sir, you’re the Internet’s favourite Dad! Thank you for making me laugh, with your comedy AND with this video. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Au45yQ1hOp — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021

AAAAAAHHHHH @karenrobinson01!! The one and only Ronnie!! I squealed- you just brought me SO MUCH JOY. And yes, my friends are unreal. I cannot even believe this day. I’m sitting in hospice just struggling to walk ten feet but TODAY? I’m flying 🦋 Thank you thank you!! https://t.co/zPKTX2duyl — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 13, 2021