Nicki Minaj made headlines earlier this week when she tweeted that a friend of her cousin in Trinidad was jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine and then suffered from swollen testicles and impotence.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj’s evidence-free claims of vaccination side effects led to widespread criticism, with British PM Boris Johnson and Piers Morgan among those taking her to task for spreading misinformation.

Now, Minaj is making another claim — that she’s accepted an invitation to the White House to discuss the vaccine, where she will hopefully assist in debunking some of the misinformation she’s been receiving and disseminating.

Confirming that she’s going, Minaj tweeted that visiting the White House is “is a step in the right direction,” adding, “I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business.”

She also said she’s planning to “ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human.”

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

“I’m doing it, babe,” and asked her followers to send her their vaccine questions.

I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency. 🎀 https://t.co/ABrAjdI1qE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

However, White House reporter Justin Sink tweeted that there was no invite, quoting a White House spokesperson who said they “offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.