Dean McDermott is addressing the rumours his marriage to Tori Spelling is on the rock.

Fans have been questioning their relationship after they haven’t been spotted together in some time and in March, Spelling was photographed at the farmers market without her ring.

Speaking on “The Feminine Warrior Podcast“, McDermott said he doesn’t pay attention to the tabloids.

“I don’t reply, you know, anymore,” McDermott said. “It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it.'”



He continued that it was the media who make it look like “we’re divorced because they got a picture of Tori without her ring at the farmers market.”

Later on in the podcast, McDermott turned his attention back to the missing ring.

“It’s just weird that people need to know,” he added. “‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?'”

“She took it off because she washed her hands and forgot to put it back on,” he explained.