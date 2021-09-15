Click to share this via email

Just like the real thing.

Fans attending the unveiling of Tiffany Haddish’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas were in for a surprise.

Checking out her statue for the first time, Haddish was impressed.

“You look just like me, girl. The naps in the back matches my naps! Your dress is impeccable. She ready,” she said, checking out her figure.

Then came the fun as the comedian dressed as a “Selfie Specialist” to help those visiting Madame Tussauds.

“Today we’re going to prank some guests,” she said in a second video. “I’m going to be standing around pretending to be a selfie expert.”

Even though the “Girls Trip” star was covered with a hat and face mask, fans were quick to recognize her.

“She ready!” many yelled as they took pictures with and hugged Haddish.

Haddish has been busy, recently stopping by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she dished on who she wants to do a love scene with.