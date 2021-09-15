Macklemore is now a dad of three! The 38-year-old rapper’s wife, Tricia Davis, took to Instagram to reveal that the couple had welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Hugo, six weeks ago.

“Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon 🌝 🦌 this beautiful human came into our lives,” Davis shared, next to a selfie of her and the sleeping newborn. “He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo 😌 May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine.”

While Macklemore has yet to post about the newborn on his own social media accounts, he did comment on his wife’s post, simply leaving behind a red heart emoji.

In April, ET reported that the pair were expecting their third child together after Davis shared a snap of her baby bump on her Instagram Story.

Davis announced the exciting news by sharing a photo of herself in pajamas, cradling her baby bump. “Summer baby,” she captioned it.

Instagram Story

The couple share two more children together, daughters Sloan, 6, and Collette, 3. In 2019 the “Thrift Shop” rapper opened up about “dad life” and the importance of art and music education in schools.

“I’m already watching it with Sloane,” he said of his daughter getting an arts education at the time. “She’s almost four now and we picked the school that she can really focus in on her creativity and has a social justice mission. And then also, of course, putting her into classes wherever she is passionate. That’s one of the things that I have resources for is to be able to pay for private arts education outside of schools, but a lot of people don’t have that.”

Macklemore hasn’t released an album since Gemini in 2017, and while he’s mainly been in “dad mode,” he assured fans at the time that he’s been working on new music.

“I don’t know exactly when the album’s gonna be. I’ve been taking a bit of a break, spending time with my girls and really being on dad mode, but started recently to get back in the studio outside of the features that I was doing and make my own music,” he revealed at the time. “So we’ll see where that takes me, but right now I’m just enjoying life wherever it leads.”

MORE FROM ET

Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Expecting Third Child Together

Macklemore Talks Arts Education, Dad Life and His Return to the Studio (Exclusive)