There have been a lot of movies over the years hinging on time travel, but upcoming film “Needle in a Timestack” puts a new spin on the genre.

In a new trailer, protagonist Nick (Leslie Odom Jr.) is happily wed to wife Janine (Cynthia Erivo) when her ex-husband, played by Orlando Bloom, bends the fabric of time in order to crater their marriage.

“If love is in the form of a circle, what lines would you cross to be with your soulmate?” is the question posed in the synopsis.

“In this gripping, near-future love story directed by Oscar winner John Ridley, Nick and Janine (Oscar nominees Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cynthia Erivo) live in marital bliss, until Janine’s ex-husband (Orlando Bloom) warps time to try to tear them apart using Nick’s college girlfriend (Frieda Pinto),” the synopsis continues. “As Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto — or let go of — everything he loves. Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?”

Viewers will find out when “Needle in a Timestack” debuts in theatres and VOD on Oct. 15.