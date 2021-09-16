Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian talks babies, family and more as she joins Ellen DeGeneres during the premiere week of the final season of her show Thursday.

Kardashian is asked about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy and how Kim, Kylie and Khloe Kardashian welcomed daughters close to one another back in 2018.

Kim welcomed Chicago via surrogate on January 15, Kylie gave birth to Stormi on February 1, and Khloe gave birth to True on April 12.

“So should Khloe jump in on that?” DeGeneres asks, to which Kardashian replies: “She should… We should try for another set of triplets.”

“You’re not gonna have another baby,” DeGeneres mentions, asking: “But you’re done, right?”

“Yes, yes… I think so,” Kardashian insists. “I have a lot of kids. I’m done.”

“I’m telling you you’re done,” DeGeneres laughs.

As well as Chicago, Kardashian and ex Kanye West are also parents to daughter North, 8, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

During her appearance, Kardashian also talks about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance.

She gushes, “I love their relationship… they’ve grown so much together,” adding that they’ve been neighbours for around a decade but only recently struck up a romance.

DeGeneres shares an array of snaps, pointing out they can’t keep their hands off one another, to which Kardashian responds: “It’s so cute! It’s a lot, but it’s so cute.”

Kardashian then discusses how her kids all have different personalities in another sneak peek clip: