Elton John is postponing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour after suffering a painful fall at the end of his summer break.

The musician, 74, told fans his hip has since been in “considerable pain and discomfort”, adding that he’d had “intensive physio and specialist treatment” but the pain “continued to get worse.”

The remaining 2021 dates for the U.K./European tour, which was due to begin with nine nights at London’s O2 Arena on November 14, will now be moved to 2023.

John confirmed he’d still be taking part in Global Citizen Live on September 25 as it’s for charity and he’ll just be playing five songs versus performing for almost three hours every night.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had.

“I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

John shared the following statement on Instagram: